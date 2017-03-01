2 charged with murder of man found in burning car in Youngstown

Terrell Martin, 37, and Lyric Moore, 21, are charged with aggravated murder

By Published: Updated:
Terrell Martin, 37 and Lyric Moore, 21 both of Youngstown. Both charged with aggravated murder related to death of Zachary Hill.
Terrell Martin, 37 and Lyric Moore, 21

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are charged with killing a person found in a burned-out SUV on the city’s east side on February 20. 

Terrell Martin, 37, and Lyric Moore, 21, of Youngstown, are charged with aggravated murder. They were both arrested on Wednesday morning.

Police said Martin was arrested in Youngstown Municipal Court, where he was appearing for an unrelated charge. Youngstown Police Detective Doug Bobovnyik said Martin tried to harm himself during his arrest. Youngstown Police officers are trying to determine who was found in a burning car on the city's east side.

Police said they have evidence linking the two to the crime but would not reveal that evidence.

Investigators haven’t positively identified the victim but believe it is the owner of the car, Zachary Howell. Howell was last seen on February 19, collecting signatures to appear on the ballot in the Youngstown mayoral race.

The coroner’s office has not been able to locate a dentist who had treated Howell in the past to compare dental records, along with DNA.

Bobovnyik said one of the suspects knew Howell.

The man found in the car had been shot and killed before the fire started. He was found behind an abandoned house on Edgar Avenue.

WKBN is speaking with police to get more details on the investigation and the suspect’s arrest and will have that on WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s