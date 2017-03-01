2 charged with murder of man found in burning car in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are charged with killing a person found in a burned-out SUV on the city’s east side on February 20.

Terrell Martin, 37, and Lyric Moore, 21, of Youngstown, are charged with aggravated murder. They were both arrested on Wednesday morning.

Police said Martin was arrested in Youngstown Municipal Court, where he was appearing for an unrelated charge. Youngstown Police Detective Doug Bobovnyik said Martin tried to harm himself during his arrest.

Police said they have evidence linking the two to the crime but would not reveal that evidence.

Investigators haven’t positively identified the victim but believe it is the owner of the car, Zachary Howell. Howell was last seen on February 19, collecting signatures to appear on the ballot in the Youngstown mayoral race.

The coroner’s office has not been able to locate a dentist who had treated Howell in the past to compare dental records, along with DNA.

Bobovnyik said one of the suspects knew Howell.

The man found in the car had been shot and killed before the fire started. He was found behind an abandoned house on Edgar Avenue.

WKBN is speaking with police to get more details on the investigation and the suspect’s arrest and will have that on WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.