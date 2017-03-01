25 and counting… local players reaching the 1,000 point milestone

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Twenty five high school basketball players from The Valley have reached 1,000 career points during the 2016-17 season.
Here’s a list of the players, and when they eclipsed that milestone.
BOYS
Justin Miller – Wellsville (DEC 2)
Drew Magestro – Kennedy Catholic (JAN 6)
Lucas Nasonti – Champion (JAN 10)
Andrew Carbon – Struthers (JAN 13)
Derek Culver – Warren Harding (JAN 17)
Chris Muir – Lakeview (JAN 31)
Michael Turner – Champion (JAN 31)
Brian Hiner – Brookfield (FEB 7)
Clay O’Dell – Kennedy Catholic (FEB 10)
Joe Batt – Greenville (FEB 10)
Justin Bofenkamp – Warren JFK (FEB 17)
Ben Burgess – Heartland Christian (FEB 21)
Burdette Baker – Columbiana (FEB 28)
GIRLS
Alexis Gates – Crestview (DEC 19)
Karlee Pezzano – Lisbon (JAN 9)
Kaitlyn Totani – Jackson Milton (JAN 9)
Annie Pavlansky – Lakeview (JAN 21)
Maddie Durkin – South Range (JAN 23)
Ashley Totani – Jackson Milton (JAN 26)
Matyra Evans – Farrell (JAN 28)
Dayshanette Harris – Ursuline (FEB 9)
Haylie Glass – Mercer (FEB 9)
Bella Gajdos – Poland (FEB 11)
Simone Comer – Ursuline (FEB 15)
India Snyder – Valley Christian (FEB 15)
PREVIOUS 1,000 POINT SCORERS
Sara Price – Howland (JAN 4 – 2016)
Antonella LaMonica – Warren JFK (DEC 31 – 2015)
Spencer DeMedal – Wilmington (FEB 17 – 2016)
ABOUT TO BE 1,000 POINT SCORER
Marissa Hopson – Farrell (941 career points)
.