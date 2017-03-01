25 and counting… local players reaching the 1,000 point milestone

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Twenty five high school basketball players from The Valley have reached 1,000 career points during the 2016-17 season.

Here’s a list of the players, and when they eclipsed that milestone.

BOYS

Justin Miller – Wellsville (DEC 2)

Drew Magestro – Kennedy Catholic (JAN 6)

Lucas Nasonti – Champion (JAN 10)

Andrew Carbon – Struthers (JAN 13)

Derek Culver – Warren Harding (JAN 17)

Chris Muir – Lakeview (JAN 31)

Michael Turner – Champion (JAN 31)

Brian Hiner – Brookfield (FEB 7)

Clay O’Dell – Kennedy Catholic (FEB 10)

Joe Batt – Greenville (FEB 10)

Justin Bofenkamp – Warren JFK (FEB 17)

Ben Burgess – Heartland Christian (FEB 21)

Burdette Baker – Columbiana (FEB 28)

GIRLS

Alexis Gates – Crestview (DEC 19)

Karlee Pezzano – Lisbon (JAN 9)

Kaitlyn Totani – Jackson Milton (JAN 9)

Annie Pavlansky – Lakeview (JAN 21)

Maddie Durkin – South Range (JAN 23)

Ashley Totani – Jackson Milton (JAN 26)

Matyra Evans – Farrell (JAN 28)

Dayshanette Harris – Ursuline (FEB 9)

Haylie Glass – Mercer (FEB 9)

Bella Gajdos – Poland (FEB 11)

Simone Comer – Ursuline (FEB 15)

India Snyder – Valley Christian (FEB 15)

PREVIOUS 1,000 POINT SCORERS

Sara Price – Howland (JAN 4 – 2016)

Antonella LaMonica – Warren JFK (DEC 31 – 2015)

Spencer DeMedal – Wilmington (FEB 17 – 2016)

ABOUT TO BE 1,000 POINT SCORER

Marissa Hopson – Farrell (941 career points)