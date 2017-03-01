Albert D. Nobile, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 3 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with Rev. Marian Babjak officiating, for Albert D. Nobile, Jr., 89, who passed away Wednesday morning, March 1.

Albert was born November 10, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of Albert and Nicolina Nolfi Nobile, Sr.

Following high school, Albert went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1945 to 1949.

He also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Youngstown College.

He worked as a salesman, which included selling uniforms for Masters Tuxedo.

Albert was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

He loved gardening, cooking, and baking and above all, he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. He was especially proud of his grandson, John Michael Graff, who serves as an officer in the U.S. Navy and his granddaughter, Carly Elizabeth, who is a third generation Registered Nurse.

He relished and fondly thought of the many days he spent at the Texaco gas station in Campbell, smoking and chatting with his friends. Later, he enjoyed attending daily Mass and participating in Silver Sneakers.

His wife, the former Mary Elizabeth McCarragher, whom he married October 19, 1957, passed away May 30, 2006.

Albert leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Maureen “Reenie” (John) Graff of Boardman and his son, Joseph Albert (Julie) Nobile of Akron; his grandchildren, John Michael Graff and Carly Elizabeth (fiance Kevin Mirich) Graff; his sister, Louise (Anthony) Matash and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents and his wife, Mary Elizabeth, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Nobile and his sister, Marie Shevchenko.

The Nobile family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

There are no calling hours but family and friends are invited to attend Albert’s Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 3 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.



