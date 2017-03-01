Albert Yambor Obituary

JEFFERSON, Ohio – Albert Yambor, age 92, of Jefferson, Ohio, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center.

He was born March 5, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Stephen and Ethel (Olah) Jambor.

A lifetime resident of Pierpont, Ohio, Mr. Yambor was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Navy.

He was employed by Laborers Local #245 where he was affiliated with for 65 years.

Mr. Yambor loved living on and taking care of his family farm in Pierpont and he enjoyed having family and friends visit there as well.

Mr. Yambor is survived by his wife of 33 years, Janice (Reed) Yambor of Jefferson and several nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Zolton (Alice) Jambor and Gaza Jambor and five sisters, Sarah (Arthur) Dietz, Helen (Charles) Kloczko, Irene (John) Salvatore, Margaret Jambor and Emma (Mickey) Vodila.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 3, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio, with Rev. David Hines officiating.

Calling hours are Friday, March 3 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Burial will follow in Williamsfield Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004. An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

