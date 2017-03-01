AP source: Browns, Pryor’s reps to continue contract talks

The Browns decided not to put a franchise tag on the wide receiver Wednesday, but the sides will resume talks during the NFL combine

CLEVELAND (AP) – A person familiar with the talks says the Cleveland Browns will meet with wide receiver Terrelle Pryor’s agents in Indianapolis to try and work out a contract.

The Browns decided not to put a franchise tag on the wide receiver Wednesday, but the sides will resume talks during the NFL combine, said the person who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the meetings.

Pryor has said he wants to stay with the Browns, who took a chance on the former quarterback changing positions. Pryor finished his first full season as a wide receiver with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

Pryor put up the big numbers despite Cleveland’s constant turnover at QB.

Browns executive vice president Sashi Brown said Wednesday that signing Pryor was a “priority” and the team didn’t use the franchise tag because “we want to have him here long term.”

