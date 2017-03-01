Ash Wednesday begins, marking Lenten season

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday marks the beginning of the Christian season of Lent.

The day is known as Ash Wednesday. It lasts 40 days, excluding Sundays, leading up to Easter, or Resurrection Sunday.

At St. Luke Catholic Church in Boardman, believers received ashes. They typically come from palms that are burned and blessed after the previous year’s Palm Sunday. They’re a sign of mortality and repentance and symbolize purification and sorrow for sin.

Wednesday, local leaders from different denominations of Christianity also gathered together to invite all Christians to come together on Friday, April 14 to observe Good Friday.

The day commemorating Jesus’s death on the cross.

There will be worship, singing in both English and Spanish, and dancing.

The event is about unity and peace, and organizers say they want people to ignore skin color and forget about what divides their branches of Christianity for one night.

You can find more information at www.meetmeatthecross.us.