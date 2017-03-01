Cavs make room for Andrew Bogut by waiving Jordan McRae

His addition comes two days after the Cavs signed veteran point guard Deron Williams

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cavaliers have opened up a roster spot for free agent Andrew Bogut by waiving guard Jordan McRae.

Bogut is expected to clear waivers on Wednesday and the 7-foot center’s agent tells The Associated Press that he intends to sign with the defending NBA champions. Bogut, who gives Cleveland a needed rim protector and backup for Tristan Thompson, will join the Cavaliers later this week.

His addition comes two days after the Cavs signed veteran point guard Deron Williams, a former All-Star who gives the team depth, experience and another playmaker.

McRae averaged 4.4 points, made four starts and played in 37 games this season for Cleveland.

The 25-year-old has shown flashes of being a dependable scorer. The Cavaliers signed the former Tennessee standout as a free agent last year. He was originally drafted by San Antonio in 2014.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s