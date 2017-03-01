Dayton-are coroner seeks help to store bodies amid more overdose deaths

Montgomery County takes bodies from 30 of the 88 counties in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – An increasing number of overdose deaths in Ohio has led the Dayton-area coroner to seek a funeral home’s help to store bodies.

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger tells the Dayton Daily News it happened once late last year. If the office reaches capacity, its contingency plans call for enlisting the help of local funeral homes or storing bodies in refrigerated trucks that could be parked outside the facility in Dayton.

The county takes bodies from 30 of the 88 counties in Ohio, one of the U.S. states hardest hit by rising death tolls from heroin and other drugs.

Harshbarger says his office handles about 10 bodies a day, and up to 65 percent of those are suspected overdose deaths.

