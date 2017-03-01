Fugitive of the Week: Man charged with dealing drugs in Mahoning County

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a suspect, charged with trafficking in heroin in Mahoning County.

Raymond Floyd, 36, was indicted in January after an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force. His whereabouts are unknown.

Floyd is described as a black man, approximately 6′ tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he also goes by the name of “Skittles.”

Those with information on his whereabouts should contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.