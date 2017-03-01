Fugitive of the Week: Man charged with dealing drugs in Mahoning County

Raymond Floyd was indicted in January after an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force

By Published: Updated:
Raymond J. Floyd; Trafficking in heroin.

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a suspect, charged with trafficking in heroin in Mahoning County.

Raymond Floyd, 36, was indicted in January after an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force. His whereabouts are unknown.

Floyd is described as a black man, approximately 6′ tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he also goes by the name of “Skittles.”

Those with information on his whereabouts should contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s