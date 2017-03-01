Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted in Boardman, Canfield after release from prison

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man, wanted for several charges in Boardman and Canfield.

Mitchell Glay, 28, was released from a state prison after serving a sentence for burglary. Investigators said he then violated the terms of his early release and has several warrants for his arrest for receiving stolen property charges.

Glay is described as a white man, approximately 5’9″ tall and 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on his whereabouts should contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.