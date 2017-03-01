Heavy rain and winds pummel Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Strong winds and heavy rain began moving through the Valley overnight. Heavy downpours are happening at times and wind gusts are being recorded locally at up to 35 miles per miles.

Ponding water is a concern on highways and side roads. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling, especially at high speeds.

A strong line of storms are on track to come through the day Wednesday, the strongest storms are expected to move through during the 7 a.m. hour.

Damaging winds are possible with heavy downpours. Some reports are coming in to the WKBN 27 First News newsroom about small trees and limbs coming down in Hubbard and Warren. A report of power lines down was reported at a house on Morningside Drive in Hubbard.

As of 6:30 a.m., there are 24 customers are without power in Columbiana County and 72 ni Mercer County. There are 32 customers without power in Trumbull and five in Mahoning County.

