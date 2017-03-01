Homa & McDonald get by JFK to advance

Related Coverage McDonald girls win D-III crown

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald edges Warren JFK late 53-52 to advance to Saturday’s District title game against Jackson-Milton. Sam Homa scored 7 of her game-high 21 points to secure the victory late. Olivia Perry tallied 17 points (4-6 FT) while Britney Smith added 11.

After trailing 30-25 at intermission, the Eagles outscored McDonald 14-6 in the third quarter which saw scoring contributions from five players in the frame. Antonella Lamonica led JFK with 16 points – which included 4 three-pointers. Taejah Burney accumulated 10 points while sophomore Danielle Bradley scored 9.