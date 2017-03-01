Homa & McDonald get by JFK to advance

McDonald will face Jackson-Milton on Saturday.

By Published:
McDonald Blue Devils High School Basketball - McDonald, OH.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald edges Warren JFK late 53-52 to advance to Saturday’s District title game against Jackson-Milton. Sam Homa scored 7 of her game-high 21 points to secure the victory late. Olivia Perry tallied 17 points (4-6 FT) while Britney Smith added 11.

After trailing 30-25 at intermission, the Eagles outscored McDonald 14-6 in the third quarter which saw scoring contributions from five players in the frame. Antonella Lamonica led JFK with 16 points – which included 4 three-pointers. Taejah Burney accumulated 10 points while sophomore Danielle Bradley scored 9.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s