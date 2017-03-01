Howland man indicted on murder charges for shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nasser Hamad, accused of shooting five people in Howland, was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury Wednesday on murder charges.

One of the victims is 20-year-old Joshua Williams, who passed away at the hospital. Josh Haber, 19, died at the house on Niles-Cortland Road.

Bryce Hendrickson, 43-year-old April Vokes (Trent) and 17-year-old John Shivley were injured.

Police said the incident stemmed from a family dispute regarding Hamad dating Tracy Hendrickson, the mother of one of the victims, 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson. She was not involved in the shooting but was inside the house when it happened.

Hamad was involved in a feud on social media with family members of Tracy Hendrickson prior to the shooting, according to police. Those in support of Hamad say the shooting was in self-defense.

The indictment says, however, that Hamad “challenged and goaded teenagers and young adults to a fight.” The indictment said he then waited at his home with a loaded 9 mm handgun.

“The Defendant clearly and unequivocally was not in fear for his life at any point during this crime,” the indictment read.

According to the indictment, Hamad provided the victims with his address and came outside and confronted them when he arrived. He went back into the home, never calling 911, and went back outside with the firearm, shooting toward the group that was leaving, the indictment said.

Hamad was charged while under a protection order. He was previously convicted of menacing in Warren Municipal Court for pointing a gun at his brother, firing a shot into the ceiling and threatening to kill him.

Hamad is charged with two counts of capital murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder with gun specifications. He will be arraigned in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas at 11 a.m. Thursday.