Howland PD thankful for outside help in Saturday’s shooting

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews in Howland are thankful for all the help they received in handling Saturday’s mass shooting.

The response was huge, as crews from at least nine agencies outside of Howland showed up for help.

“This could happen anywhere, anytime, anyplace,” Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts said. “Like I said Sunday, we’re there for each other and we’re coming no matter what. We’re going to help each other out.”

Among the chaos Saturday in Howland — where five people were shot and two were killed on Niles Cortland Road — was more than 400 phone calls taken by police.

That’s an example of how Trumbull County’s emergency responders help each other out.

“It’s really nice to know that we’ve got the backing of our neighboring communities,” said James Pantalone, chief of the Howland Fire Department.

“We had Warren city, we had Cortland, Bazetta, the state patrol, Niles, Weathersfield,” Roberts said. “I mean the list goes on and on with the help that we had that day. It was unbelievable.”

“From the crime itself, to processing that crime scene, to traffic control,” Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said, “not only did all the police agencies work together, the state agencies and the fire departments came together.”

All in all, it took a lot of agencies working together to secure the scene, shut down Route 46 and help gather information.

“It takes teamwork,” Dispatcher Kelly Bryant said. “There’s no doubt one person could not do what happened on Saturday.”

And even though emergency responders train for things like this, they prefer not to be forced into this type of action.

“We want to go out there everyday and make sure everybody’s safe — and hopefully never have to be involved in a situation like that,” Roberts said. ” I hope we’re never involved in a situation like that again, but if we are, we’re prepared.”