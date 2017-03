CLARION, Pennsylvania – In the early morning of Wednesday, March 1, 2017, John William Vilberg, age 101, passed peacefully after a brief illness in Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion, Pennsylvania.

He was born on September 16, 1915.

He is survived by sons, Thomas (Jeane) Vilberg of Knox, Pennsylvania and William Vilberg of Miami, Florida.

Full obituary will appear soon. Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.



