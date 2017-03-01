Jury selection in Youngstown triple-murder case set for April

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The individual questioning of potential jurors in the Robert Seman triple-murder trial will begin the day after Easter.

Tuesday morning, Seman was in a court in Ravenna for a hearing with his lawyers and prosecutors.

The trial was moved to the Portage County Courthouse because of excessive pretrial publicity in Mahoning County, which led to a pair of mistrials.

Seman is accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

A final pretrial hearing will be held in Ravenna on April 12, and the processing of selecting a jury will begin the following Monday. The judge is telling all sides that she doesn’t plan to push off the case any longer.

WKBN is talking to the judge about the trial and will have more from her on First News at 5 and 6 p.m.