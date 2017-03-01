Jury selection in Youngstown triple-murder case set for April

Seman's final pretrial hearing will be held in Ravenna on April 12, and the processing of selecting a jury will begin the following Monday

The individual questioning of potential jurors in the Robert Seman triple-murder trial will begin the day after Easter.

Tuesday morning, Seman was in a court in Ravenna for a hearing with his lawyers and prosecutors.

The trial was moved to the Portage County Courthouse because of excessive pretrial publicity in Mahoning County, which led to a pair of mistrials.

Seman is accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

A final pretrial hearing will be held in Ravenna on April 12, and the processing of selecting a jury will begin the following Monday. The judge is telling all sides that she doesn’t plan to push off the case any longer.

