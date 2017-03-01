Kirk R. Kelley Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Kirk R. Kelley, 49, of Highland Avenue, New Castle, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at his home in New Castle.

He was born April 28, 1967 in New Castle, a son of Charles R. Kelley who survives in New Castle and the late Jean (Kerr) Kelley.

He was formerly married to Patti Ann (Demaio) Kelley who survives in New Castle.

Mr. Kelley was a supervisor at InfoCision for eight years and prior to that worked for Bruce and Merrilees for ten years.

He loved music and played the guitar, fan of all sports, especially football and was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.

In addition to his father and former wife he is survived by three children, Krystle L. McComb, Patrick A. Kelley and Kirk R. Kelley, II, all of New Castle; one brother, Donald Clark of Tampa, Florida; two sisters, Barbara Vanater of Prospect and Darlene Kelley of Pulaski and two grandchildren, Albert Cassidy and Liliana Lizanach.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Clark.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Blessing services will be held Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Father Frank Almade of Mary Mother of Hope Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery.

A television tribute will air March 3 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.