SHARON, Pennsylvania (Formerly Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) – Lee Ann Sasala, age 44, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Lee Ann was born on January 16, 1973 in Pittsburgh a daughter of Andrea Sasala.

Lee Ann is survived by her three children.

Service information is pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.



