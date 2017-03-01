Man buys Austintown’s Woodside Lake for just $50

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Woodside Lake in Austintown has a new owner who picked up the troubled property for $50 on Wednesday.

The lake was just one of the properties sold at the auditor’s auction. Other properties included empty lots, abandoned houses and an old mansion turned into an office building.

James Salter, owner of the Salt of the Earth contracting company, had the winning bid at the auditor’s auction. He said he doesn’t have any set plans for his new property yet.

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham says he likes holding these auctions.

“It’s really enjoyable to get these properties off the list and back to people who want them and back to the tax rolls,” Meacham said.

The state of Ohio has ordered the dam on Woodside Lake repaired or breached within one year. Cost estimates range from $100,000 to $1 million.