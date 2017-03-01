Man buys Austintown’s Woodside Lake for just $50

Other properties at the auction included empty lots, abandoned houses and an old mansion turned into an office building

By Published: Updated:
Woodside Lake in Austintown has a new owner -- who picked up the troubled property for $50 on Wednesday.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Woodside Lake in Austintown has a new owner who picked up the troubled property for $50 on Wednesday.

The lake was just one of the properties sold at the auditor’s auction. Other properties included empty lots, abandoned houses and an old mansion turned into an office building.

James Salter, owner of the Salt of the Earth contracting company, had the winning bid at the auditor’s auction. He said he doesn’t have any set plans for his new property yet.

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham says he likes holding these auctions.

“It’s really enjoyable to get these properties off the list and back to people who want them and back to the tax rolls,” Meacham said.

The state of Ohio has ordered the dam on Woodside Lake repaired or breached within one year. Cost estimates range from $100,000 to $1 million.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s