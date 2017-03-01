Ohio sets record in 2016 for concealed carry licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued a report Wednesday indicating that more than 158,000 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2016.

It’s the largest number since licenses were first issued in 2004.

According to statistics reported to the Attorney General’s office, county sheriffs in Ohio issued 117,953 new licenses and 40,982 renewal licenses in 2016 — or 158,982 total licenses, the largest in a single year since licenses were first issued in 2004.

The previous record for new licenses issued and total licenses issued was in 2013, when 96,972 new licenses and 145,342 total licenses were issued.

The record for renewal licenses was in 2014 when 52,146 licenses were renewed.

The Attorney General’s Office compiles an annual report as required by law about the number of licenses issued each year. Each sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics quarterly to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Locally, 2,840 licenses were issued in Mahoning County in 2016 and 650 were renewed. Columbiana County had 1,461 issued and 473 renewed and Trumbull County had 1,469 issued and 901 renewed.

To learn more about Ohio’s concealed carry laws or to view this year’s report and other statistics, visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.