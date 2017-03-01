Paul Buchanan Obituary

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Paul Buchanan passed away Wednesday morning, March 1, 2017 at his home.

Paul was born on July 17, 1926 in Hanlin Station, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Clarice (Sinclair) Buchanan.

He was employed at Polson Rubber and Ravenna Arsenal in Ravenna, Ohio and at Champion Township until he retired in 1995.

He enjoyed spending winters in Florida for 21 years with his wife Jane. While in Florida, they enjoyed playing horseshoes and shuffleboard, camping and riding their three wheel tricycles. He was also a member of the Roving Buckeyes.

Paul will be deeply missed by his wife, Jane (Clark) Buchanan, whom he married on June 21, 1985; his children, Bonnie (Lloyd) Nichols of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Linda (Paul) Parent of Florida, Vanessa (Brian) Bachman of Vienna, Ohio, Lonnie Buchanan of Champion, Ohio, Susan Persino of Champion, Ohio, Debbie Carpenter of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Ken (Jackie) Lamb of Youngstown, Ohio and Michael (Janet) Lamb, of Texas; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Edith (Gatrell) Buchanan; two brothers, Marvin and John and one sister, Betty.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Home, Roberts–Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, Ohio 44483 with funeral services at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio, immediately following the service.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 3 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.