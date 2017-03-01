Police: Man hides from Alabama bounty hunters in Austintown store

Kelvin Burks, who had warrants out of Youngstown and Alabama, was eventually arrested on South Racoon Road

Published:
Kelvin Burks; charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license and fugitive from justice.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Alabama bounty hunters tracked an Austintown man with warrants for his arrest into the Family Farm & Home store Friday, eventually resulting in his arrest.

A man who works for Twisted Recovery in Tuscaloosa, Ala. told police that he had warrants for suspect Kelvin Burks’ arrest.

According to a police report, the bounty hunter said he saw Burks at Send it Packin’ on Mahoning Avenue. He tried to arrest him, but Burks ran into Family Farm & Home on Mahoning Avenue, at which time the bounty hunter said he and his partner stopped the chase.

Family Farm & Home’s manager told police that Burks left and ran toward a wooded area nearby. An Austintown officer later spotted Burks walking on S. Raccoon Road and arrested him.

Burks is charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license and fugitive from justice.

Burks told police that he ran from the bounty hunters because they pointed guns at him. He also said they struck him in the face with a gun.

Police said Burks had no injuries and the bounty hunters didn’t have firearms.

