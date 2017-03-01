Police: Man requested motel room for 1 hour, escaped through window

Police say Andrew Ryan shattered the motel's lobby window when told he couldn't rent for just one hour

By Published:
Andrew Ryan; charged with resisting arrest, obstructing and aggravated menacing in Boardman.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested Saturday after becoming angry when told he couldn’t rent a motel room for only an hour, police said.

According to a police report, 34-year-old Andrew Ryan, shattered the window of the motel after an argument with an employee.

He had come to the Town & Country Motel on Market Street on Friday and requested to rent a room for an hour, police said.  When told rooms were only rented by night, he threatened to kill a motel worker and punched the front lobby window, shattering it, according to police. He then drove off with a woman.

Police tracked down Ryan on Saturday at the Wagon Wheel Motel on Market Street.

According to the report, when they knocked on the door of his room, a woman answered and said Ryan left through the bathroom window.

Police and their K-9 eventually found Ryan near Sheldon Avenue between two homes and arrested him. He was charged with aggravated menacing, criminal damaging, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

The woman he was with told police that she picked Ryan up at his Youngstown home and only knew his first name.

Ryan appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. His pretrial is set for April 4.

