Samuel A. Accordino Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Samuel A. Accordino, 84, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania on May 30, 1932 the son of the late Phillip and Marie (Natoli) Accordino.

He lived in the Niles community for over 50 years.

Sam was an United States Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War from 1949 to 1952.

He was an industrious man retiring as a shearman and high lift operator from Allied Metals after 30 years where he was actively involved in his union. He owned Rudy’s Restaurant in McKinley Heights for many years.

Sam was also a member of the San Filippo Neri club in Niles, the Niles Democratic Club and Grace Fellowship Church in Warren. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bocce and Morra, especially with his grandchildren. His outgoing personality made him a joy to be around, having the ability to bring a smile to the face of whomever he was speaking with.

Sam will be deeply missed by his wife of 65 years, Angelina “Angie” (Giutarri) Accordino whom he married on June 20, 1953; two daughters, Marilyn (Joe) Franko of Niles and Anna (Kevin) Furlong of Howland; six grandchildren, Natalie (Franko) Douglas of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Joe Franko of New Bern, North Carolina, Elizabeth (Franko) Parker of Ocala, Florida, Kara Furlong of Hartville, Nick Furlong of Howland and Alex Furlong of Howland; four great-grandchildren, Luke, Laney, Audrey and Harvey; half-sister, Betty Ann (Dave) LeMasters of Howland; sister-in-law, Marie Accordino of Niles and brother-in-law, Joe Perone of Girard.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori DesLauriers who died on July 13, 2016; half-brother, Russell Accordino; three half-sisters, Marion Tricomi, Carmella Ettaro, Mary Poli; two stepsisters, Dora Perone, Laura Infante and two stepbrothers, Domenic Flarey and Anthony Flarey.

The funeral will be Monday, March 6, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church 2150 Niles-Cortland Road SE, Howland where family and friend may call from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Pastor Zack Potter will officiate.

Entombment will be in Pineview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences.

A television tribute will air March 3 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.