Steelers sign LB Harrison to 2-year deal

Harrison led the Steelers with five sacks in 2016

By Published:
pittsburgh-steelers-football

PITTSBURGH (AP) – James Harrison is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The five-time Pro Bowl linebacker has signed a two-year contract with the team that will keep Harrison in black and gold past his 40th birthday.

Harrison led the Steelers with five sacks in 2016. He became the franchise’s all-time sack leader last season when he broke Jason Gildon’s club record. Harrison now has 79 1-2 sacks in 13 years with the team.

The signing gives Pittsburgh some reassurance as it prepares for free agency. The team is unlikely to re-sign linebacker Jarvis Jones, the player Pittsburgh drafted in 2013 to replace Harrison.

Harrison, who retired briefly in 2014, said he felt energized by his performance during 2016 and indicated he wanted to come back after the Steelers fell to New England in the AFC championship game.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s