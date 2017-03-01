Stella M. Kelly Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Stella M. Kelly, formerly a longtime resident of Greenwood Avenue, Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in St. John XXIII Home. She was 98.

Mrs. Kelly was born March 7, 1918, in Leeper, Pennsylvania, one of 14 children to Conrad and Theresa Grolemund Wolbert.

She was raised in Clarion County and was valedictorian of the 1937 graduating class from Farmington High School.

Although a homemaker for most of her life, Stella managed the former Guys and Dolls Children’s Clothing Store, Hermitage, for nearly 20 years before retiring in 1975.

A devout catholic, she was a founding member of Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Stella loved playing cards, particularly Euchar and 500 and belonged to many card clubs throughout the years. She also enjoyed crafts, bowling and playing golf, which she was able to do well up until her mid 80’s.

Her family was always her life and she cherished the time she was able to spend with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter.

Her husband, Edsel L. Kelly, whom she married June 10, 1939, passed away February 11, 1981.

Surviving are a son, Ted Kelly, Oakdale, Pennsylvania; a sister, Louise Schmader, Clarion, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her husband, Stella was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Nancy Diegan and Glenna Kelly; a daughter-in-law, Laura Kelly; four sisters and eight brothers.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 3 and 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4 in Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Order Flowers Here