Storm Team 27: Windy, chance of rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Mostly cloudy with showers into the afternoon. Windy with gusts to 30mph or higher. Highs will build into the middle 60s. Turning colder Wednesday night with rain showers mixing to snow showers. Colder through the end of the week with another round of snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Warming again by late weekend.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and windy. Scattered rain. Chance thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 64

Tonight: Rain mixing to snow showers. Less than 1”. Colder and windy. (60%)

Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 17

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 50 Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 56 Low: 40

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 32

