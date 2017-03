LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A rally and march are planned Saturday in Lisbon in support of President Donald Trump.

The gathering, dubbed “Spirit of America,” is scheduled for noon at the Republican headquarters, 124 W. Lincoln Way.

Supporters will march from the headquarters to the gazebo at the center of town.

Participants are asked to bring homemade signs.

Refreshments will follow the march.

The Columbiana County Young Republicans group is organizing the rally and march.