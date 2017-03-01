Youngstown crime activity: 2 arrested in connection to Pittsburgh murder

Thursday, February 23

5:22 p.m. – 21 W. Hylda (Club B.B.U.), Sadiya Sow, 45, was charged with operating without a permit and keeping a place where intoxicating liquors are sold. Lestacia Scott, 25, was also charged with activates prohibited without a permit. She sold beer to plainclothes officers, according to a police report. Police also seized a video poker machine, craps table, poker table, and two baggies of marijuana.

7:03 p.m. – 1400 block of Elm St., Kenneth C. Winphrie, 55, charged with theft. The victim showed police a video recording of Winphrie allegedly taking a snow blower from her porch. The snow blower was located at a vacant house on Fairgreen Avenue.

10:38 p.m. – 700 block of Parkview Ave., improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. A resident said her house was shot at some time during the afternoon. The woman said when she came home she found plaster on her bed and a bullet hole in the wall. Several other bullet holes were found by police.

Friday, February 24

1:17 a.m. – 3132 SunnyBrooke Dr., criminal damaging, the rear window of a vehicle parked outside the residence was broken out.

Saturday, February 25

10:59 a.m. – 2998 McCartney Rd., theft, Lee Branch was charged with shoplifting at the Save-a-Lot on McCartney Road. A clerk said she witnesses Branch taking items off the shelves and shoving them in his pants.

11:30 a.m. – Burlington Ave., burglary, a resident said someone attempted to break into his apartment. Glass was shattered on the back door and in the front of the apartment. No entrance was made.

3:14 p.m. – Evergreen Avenue and Summer Street, Lewis Williams, 38, charged with possession of marijuana, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability. Police said marijuana and a gun was found in a car that Williams was driving. Williams admitted to being involved in a gang, telling police, “Yeah I’m a Crip, I’ve been Cripping close to 30 years,” according to a police report.

7:39 p.m. – Boardman and Market streets, theft of motor vehicle, Devon Anderson, 36, is charged with trying to steal an ambulance while medics were inside helping a patient.

Sunday, February 26

5:47 p.m. – 2402 Trussit Ave. Christian Glenn, 18, and Daniel Russell, 19, were picked up on a charge out of Pittsburgh involving the investigation into a robbery and murder. A tip led police to the home. Glenn is being held on a miscellaneous criminal incident charge and Russell is being held on an outstanding warrant.

Monday, February 27

2:27 p.m. – 1821 Mahoning Ave., Samuel Ravotti, 58, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

3 p.m. – 2231 Selma Ave., domestic violence, Preston May, 18, was charged with domestic violence. A female victim said May grabbed her around the neck and slammed the family dog to the ground. Preston was found hiding in the basement, according to a police report.

3:22 p.m. – Hillman Street, Alondrea Jones, 24, and Denzell Rivers, 25, were stopped for a traffic violation and both were charged with drug possession following a search of the vehicle. Police recovered marijuana, cocaine, and a digital scale.

3:30 p.m. – 403 Breaden St., Kevin Faucette, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Police were called to the area on reports of a burglary in progress. Faucette was sitting inside a vehicle when police arrived.