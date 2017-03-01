Youngstown crime activity: 2 arrested in connection to Pittsburgh murder

Police investigated the following incidents in Youngstown from February 23-27:

By Published:
Youngstown crime generic

Thursday, February 23

5:22 p.m. – 21 W. Hylda (Club B.B.U.), Sadiya Sow, 45, was charged with operating without a permit and keeping a place where intoxicating liquors are sold. Lestacia Scott, 25,  was also charged with activates prohibited without a permit. She sold beer to plainclothes officers, according to a police report. Police also seized a video poker machine, craps table, poker table, and two baggies of marijuana.

7:03 p.m. – 1400 block of Elm St., Kenneth C. Winphrie, 55, charged with theft. The victim showed police a video recording of Winphrie allegedly taking a snow blower from her porch. The snow blower was located at a vacant house on Fairgreen Avenue.

10:38 p.m. – 700 block of Parkview Ave., improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. A resident said her house was shot at some time during the afternoon. The woman said when she came home she found plaster on her bed and a bullet hole in the wall. Several other bullet holes were found by police.

Friday, February 24

1:17 a.m.  – 3132 SunnyBrooke Dr., criminal damaging, the rear window of a vehicle parked outside the residence was broken out.

Saturday, February 25

10:59 a.m. – 2998 McCartney Rd., theft, Lee Branch was charged with shoplifting at the Save-a-Lot on McCartney Road. A clerk said she witnesses Branch taking items off the shelves and shoving them in his pants.

11:30 a.m. – Burlington Ave., burglary, a resident said someone attempted to break into his apartment. Glass was shattered on the back door and in the front of the apartment. No entrance was made.

3:14 p.m. – Evergreen Avenue and Summer Street, Lewis Williams, 38, charged with possession of marijuana, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability. Police said marijuana and a gun was found in a car that Williams was driving. Williams admitted to being involved in a gang, telling police, “Yeah I’m a Crip, I’ve been Cripping close to 30 years,” according to a police report.

7:39 p.m. – Boardman and Market streets, theft of motor vehicle, Devon Anderson, 36, is charged with trying to steal an ambulance while medics were inside helping a patient.

Sunday, February 26

5:47 p.m. – 2402 Trussit Ave. Christian Glenn, 18, and Daniel Russell, 19, were picked up on a charge out of Pittsburgh involving the investigation into a robbery and murder. A tip led police to the home. Glenn is being held on a miscellaneous criminal incident charge and Russell is being held on an outstanding warrant.

Monday, February 27

2:27 p.m. – 1821 Mahoning Ave., Samuel Ravotti, 58, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

3 p.m. – 2231 Selma Ave., domestic violence, Preston May, 18, was charged with domestic violence. A female victim said May grabbed her around the neck and slammed the family dog to the ground. Preston was found hiding in the basement, according to a police report.

3:22 p.m. – Hillman Street, Alondrea Jones, 24, and Denzell Rivers, 25, were stopped for a traffic violation and both were charged with drug possession following a search of the vehicle. Police recovered marijuana, cocaine, and a digital scale.

3:30 p.m. – 403 Breaden St., Kevin Faucette, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Police were called to the area on reports of a burglary in progress. Faucette was sitting inside a vehicle when police arrived.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s