Youngstown man pleads guilty to selling heroin in fatal overdose

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown who sold heroin to a person who overdosed and died pleaded guilty to federal charges in the case.

Prosecutors say Shayne Mascarella, 23, sold heroin to a person identified as L.Z. in court documents that resulted in death on July 29, 2015.

“Heroin has caused an unprecedented wave of death, pain and destruction in Ohio,” U.S. Attorney Carole S. Rendon said. “No corner of the state is immune. Only though aggressive law enforcement — combined with education and prevention efforts, changes in prescribing practices and making treatment available to those who want help — can we turn the tide on the opioid epidemic.”

The charges were the result of an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force, FBI, and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force, which included representatives from the Boardman Police Department, the Youngstown Police Department, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

