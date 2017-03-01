YSU junior Cameron Morse named First Team All-Horizon League

Youngstown State junior guard Cameron Morse was named First Team All-Horizon League today.

For the 2nd straight season, Morse led the conference in scoring with 23.2 points per game during league play.

Valparaiso senior Alec Peters has been named Horizon League Player of the Year. The all-time scoring leader in Valparaiso history is the second Crusader to be voted Horizon League Player of the Year.

League awards are voted on by a 50-member panel that includes head coaches, sports information directors and three media representatives from each school.

Here is the complete list of Horizon League All-Conference Teams and Awards

First Team All-Horizon League
Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky
Jalen Hayes, Oakland
Alec Peters, Valparaiso
Mark Alstork, Wright State
Cameron Morse, Youngstown State

Second Team All-Horizon League
Rob Edwards, Cleveland State
Jaleel Hogan, Detroit Mercy
Charles Cooper, Green Bay
Martez Walker, Oakland
Shane Hammink, Valparaiso

All-Freshman Team
Corey Allen, Detroit Mercy
Carson Williams, Northern Kentucky
Isaiah Brock, Oakland
Tarkus Ferguson, UIC
Dominique Matthews, UIC

All-Defensive Team
Kenneth Lowe, Green Bay
Khalil Small, Green Bay
Isaiah Brock, Oakland
Tai Odiase, UIC
Tevonn Walker, Valparaiso

Player of the Year
Alec Peters, Valparaiso

Coach of the Year
John Brannen, Northern Kentucky

Freshman of the Year
Corey Allen, Detroit Mercy

Defensive Player of the Year
Tai Odiase, UIC

Sixth Man of the Year
Warren Jones, Green Bay

