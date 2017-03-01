YSU junior Cameron Morse named First Team All-Horizon League

Youngstown State junior guard Cameron Morse was named First Team All-Horizon League today.

For the 2nd straight season, Morse led the conference in scoring with 23.2 points per game during league play.

Valparaiso senior Alec Peters has been named Horizon League Player of the Year. The all-time scoring leader in Valparaiso history is the second Crusader to be voted Horizon League Player of the Year.

League awards are voted on by a 50-member panel that includes head coaches, sports information directors and three media representatives from each school.

Here is the complete list of Horizon League All-Conference Teams and Awards

First Team All-Horizon League

Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky

Jalen Hayes, Oakland

Alec Peters, Valparaiso

Mark Alstork, Wright State

Cameron Morse, Youngstown State

Second Team All-Horizon League

Rob Edwards, Cleveland State

Jaleel Hogan, Detroit Mercy

Charles Cooper, Green Bay

Martez Walker, Oakland

Shane Hammink, Valparaiso

All-Freshman Team

Corey Allen, Detroit Mercy

Carson Williams, Northern Kentucky

Isaiah Brock, Oakland

Tarkus Ferguson, UIC

Dominique Matthews, UIC

All-Defensive Team

Kenneth Lowe, Green Bay

Khalil Small, Green Bay

Isaiah Brock, Oakland

Tai Odiase, UIC

Tevonn Walker, Valparaiso

Player of the Year

Alec Peters, Valparaiso

Coach of the Year

John Brannen, Northern Kentucky

Freshman of the Year

Corey Allen, Detroit Mercy

Defensive Player of the Year

Tai Odiase, UIC

Sixth Man of the Year

Warren Jones, Green Bay