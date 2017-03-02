2 Niles men accused of threatening to shoot Warren woman

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Niles men are facing charges after a woman reported they threatened to shoot her.

Andrew Devellin, 19, and James Pedicine, III, 20, are both charged with carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated menacing.

The two were arrested in Warren after a woman reported they threatened to shoot her and beat her up. She called police after seeing Pedicini on the front porch and Devellin standing nearby, a police report said.

Police pulled them over on Central Parkway Avenue and said a shotgun was in the back seat and ammunition was in the glove box.

Pedicini said the shotgun was legal and that his attorney told him to carry it for protection. He said he went to the woman’s house to speak with her because he was being accused of doing things he didn’t do.

Devellin is the stepson of Richard Latimer who was shot and killed by police in the parking lot of Howland’s Giant Eagle last month. Latimer’s wife told police she witnessed Latimer shoot and kill 44-year-old Van Blevins at a home in Weathersfield Township before the officer-involved shooting. .