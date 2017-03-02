Accident shuts down portion of I-80 westbound in Mercer County

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Interstate 80 westbound is closed from Exit 15 (Route 19, Mercer) to Exit 4A (Route 760, Sharon) due to a vehicle accident.

The roadway is currently expected to reopen by 3 p.m.

The accident happened about 8:15 a.m. Thursday on I-80 westbound, near exit 4.

The driver of a vehicle with New York plates lost control on the interstate and rolled over into the median.

Oner person was ejected.

