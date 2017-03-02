After recent burglaries, police warn Canfield residents to be on lookout

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield police said two home burglaries happened on the same day — in broad daylight.

Officers said the homes were broken into on Monday but security camera footage that captured a suspicious vehicle might be key in the police investigation.

A dark green Chevy Malibu, which appears to be a 2000 to 2005, is the car on police’s radar.

“I’ve seen pictures of the car on social media,” said Bill Baker, who lives in the Canfield neighborhood where one of the burglaries took place. “It was total shock. We’ve got a lot of neighborhood community watch, if you will, and pretty tight neighborhood so we were pretty shocked.”

Police said the first burglary happened in a neighborhood in the southwest corner of Shields Road and Route 46 while the victim was at home.

The homeowner heard the doorbell ring a few times but didn’t answer. Then there was a noise in the back of the house.

“He discovered a person forcing their way into his rear door to the home. He actually did confront the subject after the subject gained entry and walked into the home,” said Canfield Detective Josh Wells.

A neighbor’s surveillance system captured the dark green Chevy Malibu.

“Vehicle was seen at the home that the burglary occurred and it was seen in the neighborhood leading up to and following,” Wells said.

Canfield police are reminding people to be more observant.

“Pay attention to vehicles that are in your neighborhood and vehicles that are in your neighbor’s drive. If you notice that a vehicle doesn’t belong there, don’t hesitate to maybe give your neighbor a call.”

That’s exactly what Baker plans on doing.

“We’re pretty confident that we’re going to spot something before it happens,” he said.

Police said the homeowners were not at their house when the second burglary occurred.

They said besides these two, there has been one other home burglary so far this year.

