Campbell mother of 4 facing child endangering charges

Alicia Underwood is charged with seriously injuring her three-month-old son

Child abuse court case

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A 22-year-old mother of four from Campbell is in the Mahoning County Jail, charged with seriously injuring her own three-month-old son.

Alicia Underwood was arrested Thursday this afternoon by U.S. Marshals after being indicted on two counts of child endangering charges.

Prosecutors say her baby was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital last month suffering from a broken bone in his leg, but doctors discovered other injuries. They said those injuries included previously broken bones in different stages of healing.

Underwood could appear in court to answer her charges early next week.

