Charles P. Baumgartner, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Charles P. Baumgartner, Jr. passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017 at his home.

Charles was born June 8, 1937 in Youngstown a son of the late Charles P. and Virginia E. Miller Baumgartner, Sr.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, Charles retired from WCI Steel.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, the former Frances L. Wolfe whom he married August 25, 1970; his sons, Camden Ray Baumgartner and Eric Charles Baumgartner; sisters, Judith Driver of Florida and Beverly McKay of Florida and five grandchildren.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Rd NE, Warren.

Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral services.

Interment will follow at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township.

Interment will follow at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township.

