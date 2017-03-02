Chill-Can construction 2 weeks away; CEO likes progress made

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction for the new Chill-Can Beverage Center — which will be built on Youngstown’s east side — begins in two weeks. Mitchell Joseph, CEO of the company building the plant, was in town the past two days finalizing the plans.

While he said things are “coming along great,” he admits there have been some challenges as well.

“Different than a lot of projects, this isn’t a 20-acre farm sight,” Joseph said. “It’s 20 acres of seven blocks in the inner city.”

Homes on Lane Avenue that will be demolished to make way for construction have been marked with pink X’s.

But the neighborhood is very inner city.

There are ghost steps which once led to houses. The houses still there are 100-years-old or more.

There have been problems with ruptured gas and water lines. The electric needed changed.

Earlier this week, crews were removing old utility poles.

“If I would have know that it was this difficult, we would have probably planned it a lot differently,” Joseph said. “Especially for our timetables on completion.”

Lane Avenue will be closed in the coming days.

“Which is an Ohio state thoroughfare,” Joseph said. “So it wasn’t just like you were shutting down a driveway or something.”

Coming off the Himrod Expressway and heading up North Lane Avenue where the plant will be built, there is a sign advertising the Chill-Can plant.

On that sign, someone has spray painted “build union.”

Joseph said building the plant will be a union job.

“It’s coming back to Youngstown and being familiar with some of the characters that will be a part of our deal,” Joseph said. “Yeah I was quite surprised.”

Joseph added that clearing the land begins next week — then construction.

The first two buildings will be done in the fall. The entire complex and its 250 jobs will be completed by the end of 2018.