Fundamentalist pastor charged in Pa. toddler’s pneumonia death

Rev. Rowland Foster is a pastor in the Faith Tabernacle Congregation sect in eastern Pennsylvania

By Published: Updated:
Courtroom Generic

BERNVILLE, Pa. (AP) – The pastor of a Christian fundamentalist church that shuns modern medicine has been charged with a felony in his toddler granddaughter’s death from pneumonia.

The Rev. Rowland Foster is a pastor in the Faith Tabernacle Congregation sect in eastern Pennsylvania. He was charged Thursday with failing to report a suspected case of child abuse.

As a pastor, Foster is legally required to report those cases.

Foster’s 2-year-old granddaughter, Ella, died in November after her parents failed to seek medical treatment. Authorities said Foster anointed Ella with oil in a failed attempt to heal her.

He didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the charge.

The parents, Jonathan and Grace Foster, were charged last month with involuntary manslaughter. Police have said Jonathan Foster attributed Ella’s death to “God’s will.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s