Game of the Week: Ursuline vs. #3 Columbiana, 3/4 (Girls)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Girls’ Basketball: Saturday, March 4, 2017 (11 pm on MyYTV)
Division III Struthers District Championship: Ursuline (14-10) vs. #3 Columbiana (25-0)
Road to District Championship Game
#1 Columbiana
Clippers 63 Lisbon 57
Clippers 85 Memorial 21
Clippers 87 Liberty 34
#2 Ursuline
Irish 68 Mooney 62
Irish 77 Crestview 45
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Columbiana, 69.2; Ursuline, 60.5
Scoring Defense: Columbiana, 35.0; Ursuline, 57.6
Results
Columbiana
Clippers 63 Lisbon 57*
Clippers 85 Campbell Memorial 21*
Clippers 87 Liberty 34*
Clippers 53 Mooney 36
Clippers 48 Leetonia 27
Clippers 98 Lisbon 97
Clippers 76 Wellsville 20
Clippers 74 Southern 26
Clippers 91 East Liverpool 15
Clippers 57 Leetonia 34
Clippers 68 Lisbon 62
Clippers 51 Jackson-Milton 47
Clippers 77 Wellsville 38
Clippers 71 Mathews 35
Clippers 63 United 10
Clippers 58 Springfield 35
Clippers 78 East Palestine 30
Clippers 88 Mineral Ridge 41
Clippers 63 Southern 28
Clippers 41 South Range 31
Clippers 66 Crestview 52
Clippers 78 Lowellville 20
Clippers 56 McDonald 30
Clippers 83 Sebring 20
Clippers 56 Western Reserve 29
*-Post-Season
Ursuline
Irish 68 Mooney 62*
Irish 78 Crestview 48*
Irish 63 Boardman 51
Newton Falls 55 Irish 48
Irish 59 Villa Maria 50
Irish 65 Shaw 61
Irish 51 Canton Central 46
Irish 64 Hathaway Brown 58
St. Vincent-St. Mary 71 Irish 65
Gilmour Academy 69 Irish 56
Canton McKinley 66 Irish 63
Irish 49 Cornerstone Christian 47
Irish 76 Mooney 71
Magnificat 52 Irish 49
Farrell 82 Irish 67
Kennedy Catholic 68 Irish 45
Irish 61 Mooney 52
St. Thomas Aquinas 51 Irish 50
Fitch 74 Irish 65
Hoban 76 Irish 69
Irish 68 East 23
Irish 58 Howland 50
Irish 55 Madison 41
*-Post-Season
Game Notes: Columbiana and Ursuline both appeared in the 2014 District Final in their respective tournaments. Top seeded Columbiana was bumped by Western Reserve (48-39) in the Division IV Mineral Ridge District title tilt. The Lady Irish lost to South Range in the Division III Struthers District on March 1 by the score of 50-39. Columbiana’s last District Championship came in 2007 while Ursuline won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.
Ursuline’s standout sophomore Dayshanette Harris scored 29 in Wednesday night’s District Semifinal 68-62 win over Mooney. After trailing by 7 in the second half, the Lady Cardinals tied the game early in the fourth quarter. However, the Irish outscored Mooney 17-11 over the game’s final six minutes to come away with the win. Simone Comer also produced 20 points for Ursuline.
The Clippers improved to a perfect 25-0 on Wednesday after defeating Lisbon for the third time this season, 63-57. Columbiana trailed after the first quarter 11-7 before scoring 17-points or more in each of the final three quarters of play. Kayla Muslovski led the Clippers with 20 points (6-8 FT). Alexis Cross made 13 of her 14 free throw attempts to finish with 17. Columbiana, as a team, connected on 27 of 32 foul shots for a percentage of 84.4%.
Division III – Struthers District Championship
Since 2014
2016 – 2 Canton Central Catholic 50 1 South Range 47
2015 – 2 South Range 73 1 Brookfield 43
2014 – 2 South Range 50 3 Ursuline 39
Playoff History (Since 2010)
Columbiana
Playoff Record: 14-7
Sectional Championships: 5 (2013-2017)
District Championships: 0
Regional Championships: 0
…Last District Championship: 2007
Ursuline
Playoff Record: 16-7
Sectional Championships: 6 (2010-2012, 2014, 2016-17)
District Championships: 2 (2010-11)
Regional Championships: 0
…Last District Championship: 2011
Winner to play the Ravenna District Champion on March 8 at 8 pm at Cuyahoga Falls High School