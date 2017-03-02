Game of the Week: Ursuline vs. #3 Columbiana, 3/4 (Girls)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Girls’ Basketball: Saturday, March 4, 2017 (11 pm on MyYTV)

Division III Struthers District Championship: Ursuline (14-10) vs. #3 Columbiana (25-0)

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Columbiana, 69.2; Ursuline, 60.5

Scoring Defense: Columbiana, 35.0; Ursuline, 57.6

Results

Columbiana

Clippers 63 Lisbon 57*

Clippers 85 Campbell Memorial 21*

Clippers 87 Liberty 34*

Clippers 53 Mooney 36

Clippers 48 Leetonia 27

Clippers 98 Lisbon 97

Clippers 76 Wellsville 20

Clippers 74 Southern 26

Clippers 91 East Liverpool 15

Clippers 57 Leetonia 34

Clippers 68 Lisbon 62

Clippers 51 Jackson-Milton 47

Clippers 77 Wellsville 38

Clippers 71 Mathews 35

Clippers 63 United 10

Clippers 58 Springfield 35

Clippers 78 East Palestine 30

Clippers 88 Mineral Ridge 41

Clippers 63 Southern 28

Clippers 41 South Range 31

Clippers 66 Crestview 52

Clippers 78 Lowellville 20

Clippers 56 McDonald 30

Clippers 83 Sebring 20

Clippers 56 Western Reserve 29

*-Post-Season

Ursuline

Irish 68 Mooney 62*

Irish 78 Crestview 48*

Irish 63 Boardman 51

Newton Falls 55 Irish 48

Irish 59 Villa Maria 50

Irish 65 Shaw 61

Irish 51 Canton Central 46

Irish 64 Hathaway Brown 58

St. Vincent-St. Mary 71 Irish 65

Gilmour Academy 69 Irish 56

Canton McKinley 66 Irish 63

Irish 49 Cornerstone Christian 47

Irish 76 Mooney 71

Magnificat 52 Irish 49

Farrell 82 Irish 67

Kennedy Catholic 68 Irish 45

Irish 61 Mooney 52

St. Thomas Aquinas 51 Irish 50

Fitch 74 Irish 65

Hoban 76 Irish 69

Irish 68 East 23

Irish 58 Howland 50

Irish 55 Madison 41

*-Post-Season

Game Notes: Columbiana and Ursuline both appeared in the 2014 District Final in their respective tournaments. Top seeded Columbiana was bumped by Western Reserve (48-39) in the Division IV Mineral Ridge District title tilt. The Lady Irish lost to South Range in the Division III Struthers District on March 1 by the score of 50-39. Columbiana’s last District Championship came in 2007 while Ursuline won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.

Ursuline’s standout sophomore Dayshanette Harris scored 29 in Wednesday night’s District Semifinal 68-62 win over Mooney. After trailing by 7 in the second half, the Lady Cardinals tied the game early in the fourth quarter. However, the Irish outscored Mooney 17-11 over the game’s final six minutes to come away with the win. Simone Comer also produced 20 points for Ursuline.

The Clippers improved to a perfect 25-0 on Wednesday after defeating Lisbon for the third time this season, 63-57. Columbiana trailed after the first quarter 11-7 before scoring 17-points or more in each of the final three quarters of play. Kayla Muslovski led the Clippers with 20 points (6-8 FT). Alexis Cross made 13 of her 14 free throw attempts to finish with 17. Columbiana, as a team, connected on 27 of 32 foul shots for a percentage of 84.4%.

Division III – Struthers District Championship

Since 2014

2016 – 2 Canton Central Catholic 50 1 South Range 47

2015 – 2 South Range 73 1 Brookfield 43

2014 – 2 South Range 50 3 Ursuline 39

Playoff History (Since 2010)

Columbiana

Playoff Record: 14-7

Sectional Championships: 5 (2013-2017)

District Championships: 0

Regional Championships: 0

…Last District Championship: 2007

Ursuline

Playoff Record: 16-7

Sectional Championships: 6 (2010-2012, 2014, 2016-17)

District Championships: 2 (2010-11)

Regional Championships: 0

…Last District Championship: 2011

Winner to play the Ravenna District Champion on March 8 at 8 pm at Cuyahoga Falls High School