Helen “Smitty” Baran Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Helen “Smitty” Baran of Hermitage passed away at 2:49 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Countryside Convalescent Home, Mercer. She was 96.

Helen was born Friday, September 3, 1920, in Farrell, a daughter of Valentine Grzeszczak and Stella Bank Grzeszczak.

She was a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley area and attended St. Adalbert’s Parochial grade school and was a graduate of Farrell High School.

She was employed in various places such as the former G.C. Murphy’s, Sharon, the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp., Packard Electric, Warren, Ohio and the Thrift Drug Store, Sharon.

Helen was very fond of reading the newspaper and doing search word puzzles. She also liked to sew and listen to polka music. She especially loved attending her grandson’s activities at school. The highlight of her life was attending her grandson’s college graduation.

She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Her husband, Joseph P. Baran, whom she married on November 18, 1944, preceded her in death on April 26, 2007.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline “Jackie” Mudrak and her husband, Joseph A. Mudrak and a grandson, Eric J. Mudrak, all of Jefferson, Township and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by three brothers, August Grzeszczak, Casimir Grzeszczak and Joseph C. Gress; four sisters, Antoinette Liro, Virginia Fox, Jenny Ulicny and Gertrude Grzeszczak.

Helen often stated that her longevity in life was due to the help and care she received from her daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial contributions be made in her name to the Shenango Valley Meals on Wheels, 396 Buhl Blvd., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16148.

Helen’s family would like to thank the staff and skilled care unit of Countryside Convalescent Home in Mercer for the compassion, care and help that was given to their mother. A special thanks and much gratitude also goes to Dr. Iftikhar Chatha for the many years of caring for Helen and to Three Rivers Hospice employees Neal, Ida, Michelle, Jamie and Karen. It will always be remembered.

Calling hours are private.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hermitage.



