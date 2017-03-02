Herbert I. Moore Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Herbert I. Moore of Hermitage passed away peacefully of natural causes at 12:10 a.m. Thursday, March 02, 2017, in his residence. He was 96.

Mr. Moore was born May 14, 1920, in Camp Lewis, Montana, a son of Charles H. Moore, Jr. and Zelma M. Carney Moore.

He was a graduate of Brainerd High School in Minnesota.

Herbert enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp on October 31, 1939 proudly serving his country during WWII, until his final discharge in December, 1959. He achieved the rank of Master Sergeant and earned the Asiatic Pacific Theatre Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal, American Theatre Service Medal, the American Defense Service Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

Following his military service, Herbert was employed as a systems analyst for IBM, Poughkeepsie, New York. He retired in August, 1955.

He was a life member of the American Legion.

Herbert enjoyed gardening, working outside, fixing electronics, reading and going to the Shenango Valley Senior Center.

Herbert was a member of IHS Gospel Ministries, Hermitage.

Surviving are a daughter, Luann S. Benzick and her husband William, Plano, Texas; two sons, Greg Moore, Hermitage and Cliff Moore and his wife Dorene, Edinburg, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Leah, Aaron, Michael, April and Jason and five great-grandchildren, Evan, Lynsy, Paige, Adeline and Kelsey.

In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by his wife, the former Leona F. Weatherby, whom he married in December of 1978; a daughter, Diana L. Ladavac and a sister, Frances Caroline Moore.

Funeral services are private.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Burial will be in Oak Park Cemetery, New Castle.



