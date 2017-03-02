Howland murder suspect’s attorney: Race a factor in charges

Bond was revoked for Nasser Hamad, who appeared in a Trumbull County court Thursday for arraignment

Nasser Hamad, 47, has been charged with aggravated murder and is being held in Trumbull County Jail.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of shooting five people in Howland, killing two, was in court Thursday afternoon.

Judge Ronald Rice revoked Nasser Hamad’s bond, since he is facing capital murder charges. Hamad was indicted Wednesday on two counts of capital murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder charges with gun specifications.

Police said a social media feud led Hamad to shoot 20-year-old Joshua Williams, and 19-year-old Josh Haber, 19, who both died from their injuries. He is also accused of shooting and injuring 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson, 43-year-old April Vokes (Trent) and 17-year-old John Shivley.

Police said Hamad was dating Tracy Hendrickson, the mother of Bryce Hendrickson. She was not involved in the shooting but was inside the house when it happened.

Prosecutors Hamad “challenged and goaded teenagers and young adults to a fight” and then went inside the house and got his gun to shoot them. But Hamad’s attorney said race is playing a factor in the charges against him.

