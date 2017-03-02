Husted reappoints Creed to Trumbull Co. Board of Elections

Trumbull County voting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted reappointed Republican Kathi Creed to another four-year term on the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

In doing so, he bypassed the Chairman of the Trumbull Republicans, Randy Law, who also wanted the job.

Letter from Jon Husted to Randy Law

In making the appointment Husted wrote, “The Trumbull County Republican Party has had ample opportunities to get this right. I cannot allow the dysfunction within the Trumbull County Republican Party to create dysfunction at the board of elections.”

