IRS says $1 billion in refunds waiting for unfiled 2013 returns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — The Internal Revenue Service says an estimated 1 million taxpayers haven’t filed a 2013 federal income tax return. The IRS estimates that refunds waiting may total more than $1 billion.

To collect the money, taxpayers must file a 2013 tax return with the IRS no later than this year’s tax deadline, Tuesday, April 18. There’s no penalty for filing a late return if you’re due for a refund, according to the IRS.

The law gives most taxpayers three years to claim a refund. If they don’t file a return within those three years, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

In Ohio, an estimated 36,000 people may be due tax refunds, totaling more than $34 million. The median potential refund is $749.

In Pennsylvania, 39,400 people are estimated to have outstanding refunds totaling more than $41 million.

If you do have a 2013 refund waiting, the IRS will hold the refund if tax returns aren’t filed for 2014 and 2015. The refund would be applied to any amount still owed to the IRS, state tax agency, for unpaid child support or student loans.

Current and prior year tax forms and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Publications page or by calling toll-free: 800- TAX-FORM (800-829-3676). Taxpayers who are missing Forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 for the years 2013, 2014 or 2015 should request copies from their employer, bank or other payer.

Taxpayers who are unable to get missing forms from their employer or other payer should go to IRS.gov and use the “Get Transcript Online” tool to obtain a Wage and Income transcript. Taxpayers can also file Form 4506-T to request a transcript of their 2013 income.

A Wage and Income transcript shows data from information returns we receive such as Forms W-2, 1099, 1098 and Form 5498, IRA Contribution Information. Taxpayers can use the information on the transcript to file their tax return.