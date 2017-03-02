Lakeview Bulldogs Boys’ Final Basketball Stats

2016-17 Lakeview Boys’ Basketball Stats
Final Stats
Head Coach: Ryan Fitch
Record: 8-15 (2-10), T-6th in AAC White
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 57.2
Scoring Defense: 60.4
Rebounding: 31.8
Field Goal Percentage: 41.9%
Three-Point Percentage: 31.1%
Free Throw Percentage: 59.0%
Turnovers: 14.9
Individual Stats
Scoring
Chris Muir (SR) – 21.4 (492)
Drew Munno (JR) – 8.1 (186)
Dan Evans (SO) – 7.7 (178)
TJ Lynch (JR) – 7.1 (163)
Jatise Garrison (SR) – 6.5 (150)
Jeffrey Remmick (SO) – 4.1 (77)
Rebounding
Jatise Garrison (SR) – 6.7 (153)
Chris Muir (SR) – 6.1 (141)
Drew Munno (JR) – 5.2 (120)
Dan Evans (SO) – 4.5 (103)
Jeffrey Remmick (SO) – 3.8 (73)
Assists
Chris Muir (SR) – 2.6 (60)
TJ Lynch (JR) – 2.0 (45)
Dan Evans (SO) – 1.6 (37)
Austin Shorteed (SR) – 1.5 (35)
Field Goal Percentage
Jeffrey Remmick (SO) – 57.1% (28-49)
Dan Evans (SO) – 49.5% (55-111)
Three-Point Percentage
TJ Lynch (JR) – 42.5% (34-80)
Dan Evans (SO) – 37.7% (29-77)
Free Throw Percentage
Chris Muir (SR) – 64.3% (101-157)
Jeffrey Remmick (SO) – 62.5% (15-24)
Austin Shorteed (SR) – 62.5% (15-24)