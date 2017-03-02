Leetonia students to hear real-life facts about drug abuse

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Raising awareness about the drug epidemic is a constant goal for many schools. Locally, Operation Street Smart is a program aimed at teaching today’s kids about the dangers of drugs and the potential for addiction.

Operation Street Smart is hosted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and targets trends and terminology in the ever-changing recreational drug landscape, giving parent key words and elements to look for.

SCHEDULE AN OPERATION STREET SMART VISIT

Leetonia High School Principal Troy Radinsky is bringing the program to his school Thursday. The presentation includes examples of drugs and what they look like as well as information about each one.

“We felt an urgency to provide our students and community with the education and knowledge to address these problems,” Radinsky said.

Junior Jeneca Shar said the information is important to help stop the drug epidemic and help others.

“We see the people around us when they are in these situations and they get addicted to drugs and how it hurt families and hurts friends. We need to put a stop to this,” Shar said.

Radinsky said the district hosts several drug awareness programs throughout the year, but plans are underway to expand education further. He said he hopes other local districts will do the same.

The presentation Thursday at Leetonia High School begins at 12:30 p.m.