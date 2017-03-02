Local, bi-partisan criticism swift in news of Russian meetings with Attorney General

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the bickering continues over whether or not Russian officials had anything to do with the outcome of last November’s election, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced late Thursday afternoon that he will recuse himself from any investigation into Russian hacking.

The pressure to take himself out of the mix came in a bi-partisan wave after news broke that Sessions met with a Russian ambassador last summer and then again in the fall, something that may contradict statements Sessions made during his confirmation hearings last month.

Criticism was quick on both sides of the aisle and Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, didn’t mince words in his opinion on the matter.

“I think it is pretty clear he lied. You put this in addition to Flynn lied, Trump has not shown his taxes, you go back to Manifort in the middle of the summer and his relationship with Russian folks in the Ukraine – what the hell is going on here,” Ryan said.

Ryan called for Sessions to resign his position as attorney general.

Republican Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said while he’s been pushing for an investigation into what role Russian officials may have had during last year’s campaign, he urged Sessions to stay out of the review process.

Portman said earlier that it was too soon to suggest that Sessions did anything improper but urged the attorney general to recuse himself from any investigation into Russian tampering with the election. After Sessions announcement to do so later Thursday, Portman issued the following statement.

“I think Jeff Sessions did the right thing. His decision to recuse himself will enhance the credibility of the investigation into Russia’s attempts to meddle in the election.” – Senator Rob Portman

Paul Sracic, Chairman of YSU’s Political Science Department, thinks the system has become what he calls “the politics of distraction” and that the American people may be getting jaded. He said eventually voters may get fed up with lawmakers spending their time picking on each other and ignoring The People’s business.

“They have launched so many investigations over so many minor things that when there is a major thing, people won’t take it seriously,” Sracic said.