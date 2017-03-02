Mahoning Valley Lenten fish fry schedule

(WKBN) – During the Lenten season, many churches and organizations in the Youngstown area are cooking and selling fish every Friday up until Easter, which is April 16, 2017.

Lent began March 1 and lasts 40 days, excluding Sundays.

Unless otherwise noted, all locations below will be selling fish every Friday afternoon until Easter, except Good Friday, which is April 14.

BOARDMAN

Knight’s of Columbus 12756

St. Luke Parish, 5235 South Avenue

All Fridays during Lent, except Good Friday, from 5-7 p.m.

Carry-out is available, dine-in is not

For more information, call 234 232 2934

CANFIELD

St Michael Parish

300 N. Broad St.

Every Friday from 4-8 p.m., until Good Friday

Dine-in or carry-out available.

For more information, call 330-533-3181

Menu online

Canfield Lions Club

A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St.

Fish dinners from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Fridays March 3 – April 14

Haddock (baked or fried) or Macaroni & Cheese or Haluski or Pierogis. Choice of 1 side: French Fries, Macaroni & Cheese, Pierogis, or Haluski. Includes Cole Slaw or Green Beans, Roll, Drink & Dessert.

Cost $11

Take out available.

For information, call 330-533-0363.

NEW SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Fire Station

3989 E. Middletown Rd.

Fish Fry Fridays, 5-8 p.m. every Friday through April 14

$10 for a haddock meal, including fries and a choice of coleslaw or mac and cheese.

For more information, call 330-542-3761.

NORTH JACKSON

Our Lady of Lebanon Basilica and National Shrine

2759 N. Lipkey Rd.

Lenten Fish Dinners, every Friday from 4-7 p.m. through April 7

Fish/Shrimp/Haluski/Soup/Dessert

Adults $12 – Children (12 and under) $6

VIENNA

St. Thomas the Apostle Church

4453 Warren-Sharon Rd.

Lenten Fish Dinners, every Friday, March 3 through April 7

Dine in from 3:30-7 p.m., or take-out beginning at 3 p.m.

Adults $10, kids 5-12 $5, under 4 is free

Menu online