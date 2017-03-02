Males and millennials more likely to drink and drive

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested 534 impaired drivers last year. Across the state, over 24,000 impaired drivers have been removed from the road over the past five years.

OVI-related crashed accounted for 37 percent of all fatal crashes in 2016. There were 14,420 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 423 people and injuring 8,785. Speed was a contributing factor in 59 percent of all OVI-related crashes.

Of drivers considered at-fault in OVI-related crashes, 54 percent were in their 20s and 30s, and 72 percent were male.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Lt. Brian Holt “You can also help fight the battle against impaired driving by actively influencing friends and family to do the same.”

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.