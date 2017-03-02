Man arrested during Youngstown raid charged with selling marijuana

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of selling marijuana out of a Youngstown home was indicted by a grand jury.

Malcolm North, 36, is charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested Jan. 25 after Youngstown police raided the house on Rockview Avenue.

Officers found a large garbage bag filled with 20-gallon freezer bags full of marijuana.

They also found smaller bags of marijuana and prescription drugs throughout the house.

Police said North had over $6,000 cash.

